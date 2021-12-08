High school soccer: Tinoco leads Airline boys past Parkway; Benton, Bossier, Parkway girls win

Jorge Tinoco scored three goals to lead the Airline Vikings past the Parkway Panthers 3-1 in a non-district game Tuesday night at M.D. Ray Field at Airline Stadium,

Tinoco has scored 17 goals on the season. Kevin Ortega, Ben Jump, Gray Sharp and Angel Rivera had assists.

Airline freshman goalkeeper Matthew Posey had seven saves.

Airline improved to 7-6. Parkway dropped to 4-6.

In a boys District 1-II opener, Haughton fell to Caddo Magnet 5-0. Magnet improved to 10-1-1. Haughton fell to 3-8-2.

Benton, Bossier and Parkway all won girls games.

Benton defeated Neville 5-2 for its third straight victory. The Lady Tigers improved to 5-3.

Bossier defeated North Caddo 6-2.

Evey Bambirg scored five goals. Kendall Comer had one goal and one assist.

The Lady Kats improved to 3-6.

Parkway raised its record to 8-4 with a 10-0 victory over Huntington.

Haughton fell to undefeated Captain Shreve 8-0. The Lady Bucs dropped to 4-4–2. The Lady Gators improved to 6-0.

In a JV girls match, Haughton defeated Shreve 6-0.

Mya Webb and Landry Culver had two goals each. Bella Hopson and Liv Sliny both scored one.

Note: Statistics provided by coaches.