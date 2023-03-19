High school softball: Airline, Benton get wins on final day of tournaments

The Airline Lady Vikings and Benton Lady Tigers picked up victories Saturday on the final day of tournaments.

Airline edged Buckeye 2-1 then defeated Sacred Heart 8-5 in the Buckeye tournament.

Benton fell to West Monroe then rebounded for a 14-13 victory over Cedar Creek in the Cedar Creek tournament.

Airline’s Taylor Anne Smith pitched a one-hitter with six strikeouts and four walks against Buckeye.

Paige Marshall went 3-for-3 with a home run, double and two RBI. Her leadoff homer in the top of the sixth gave the Lady Vikings a 2-0 lead.

Buckeye scored its only run in the bottom of the seventh on a walk, stolen base and single with no outs. But Smith struck out the next two batters then induced a flyout to end the game.

Elena Heng went 3-for-4 with four RBI against Sacred Heart. Natalie Sutton went 2-for-3 with a double.

Emily Rachal went five innings for the win. Smith pitched two perfect innings with three strikeouts in relief.

Airline (14-6) resumes District 1-5A play against Southwood Tuesday at 5:30 at Airline.

Benton scored five in the top of the seventh to rally past Cedar Creek.

Ashley Promes and Olivia Livers both hit home runs in the inning. It was Promes’ second home run in the game. She had four RBI.

Livers went 3-for-5 with two RBI. Meaux Carroll went 3-for-4 with two doubles and three RBI.

Emersyn Disotell completed an outstanding tournament with a home run, double and three RBI. Sophia Livers had two hits, including a double.

Promes pitched the final six innings and allowed four hits.

Disotell hit a home run against West Monroe. Promes had a double and two RBI.

Benton (10-10) visits Haughton Tuesday at 5:30 in a District 1-5A matchup. West Monroe, which hit eight home runs, improved to 14-6.

Parkway had 10 hits against Glenbrook. Hayleah Thornton and Macee Thompson had two each.

Madison Menard had two RBI. Allanah Wilson had a double.

Parkway (6-7) visits Captain Shreve Tuesday at 6 in a District 1-5A game.