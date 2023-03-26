High school softball: Airline, Benton, Haughton, Parkway get tournament wins

Airline, Benton, Haughton and Parkway picked up tournament victories Saturday.

Airline and Benton won two games each in the Calvary Baptist tournament and Haughton won one.

The Lady Vikings defeated Stanley 8-3 and Ruston 10-0 in five innings. Benton defeated Jena 10-1 and Ruston 9-1.

Haughton split games, defeating Stanley 16-10 and falling to the host team 15-0.

Parkway split games in the Quitman tournament, defeating Weston 11-1 and falling to Quitman 8-4.

Airline’s Paige Marshall had a triple and double against Stanley. Emily Rachal went 2-for-3.

Taylor Anne Smith and pitcher Aleena Duran had doubles. Duran struck out nine.

Smith pitched a no-hitter with nine strikeouts and two walks against Ruston.

Natalie Sutton went 3-for-3. Haley Whiteside went 2-for-3 with a double. Elena Heng went 2-for-3.

Duran hit a grand slam home run to give Airline a 6-0 lead in the bottom of the third. Marshall had three RBI.

Airline improved to 19-6.

Benton’s Sophia Livers went 3-for-3 with a home run and three RBI against Jena.

Meaux Carroll had a triple and double. Olivia Burns hit a two-run home run. Lainey Lafitte hit a solo home run. Christina Gegg had a double.

Burns went the distance and had six strikeouts.

Olivia Livers had a triple, two doubles and two RBI against Ruston. Sophia Livers went 3-for-4 with a double and three RBI.

Emersyn Disotell had two hits. Ashley Promes got the win.

Benton improved to 13-12.

Haughton’s Dixie Williams went 2-for-4 with a three-run home run against Stanley.

Ariana Mathews had two doubles and two RBI. Kylie Small had two hits, including a double, and four RBI.

Kayleigh Goss went 2-for-4. Ella Vickers hit a two-run home run that tied the game at 8 with two outs in the bottom of the fourth. She finished with three RBI.

Macey Schut had a double. Annalyn Harris had a hit, drew a walk and scored three runs.

Haughton is 10-8.

Seven Parkway players combined for seven hits against Weston. Katelynn Bencomo had three RBI.

Macee Thompson pitched a two-hitter with seven strikeouts.

Hayleah Thornton had two RBI against Quitman.

Parkway is 8-9.