High school softball: Airline, Benton, Haughton win District 1-5A games

The Airline Lady Vikings, Benton Lady Tigers and Haughton Lady Bucs won District 1-5A games Tuesday.

Airline defeated Parkway 12-6 at Parkway, Benton dropped Natchitoches Central 13-8 at Benton and Haughton routed Byrd 18-1 at Byrd.

At Parkway, Jina Baffuto and winning pitcher Kenzee Perry led the Lady Vikings (8-1, 2-0) with three hits each.

Baffuto hit a home run and tripled. Perry doubled twice.

Raelin Chaffin and Paris Endris had two hits each.

Parkway dropped to 4-4 overall and 2-1 in district.

At Benton, the Lady Tigers (3-5, 2-1) had 16 hits in the victory.

Megan Risher went 3-for-4 with two triples, a double and four RBI.

Kennedy LaPierre went 3-for-4. Christina Gegg had two doubles and two RBI.

Olivia Burns went 2-for-4 with two RBI. Harlie Erickson also had two hits.

Ava Defee allowed just four hits and struck out 15.

At Byrd, the Lady Bucs (7-4, 2-0) scored 11 runs in the first inning of the four inning game.

Brooklynn Bockhaus continued her strong start to the season, going 4-for-4 with a home run, triple, two doubles and four RBI.

Sara White went 3-for-4 with a home run, double and four RBI.

Chloe Stanfield had three doubles. Reagan Jorstad went 3-for-4 with two doubles and two RBI. Madison Trujillo went 3-for-4 with a double and two RBI.

Ariana Matthews and Averi Phillips had two hits each. One of Phillips’ was a double. Matthews had two RBI.

Macey Schut allowed three hits for the win.

Elsewhere, Bossier fell to Red River 18-2 at Red River.

NOTE: The above report is based on information on teams’ GameChanger accounts and provided by coaches