High school softball: Airline, Benton notch 1-5A wins

The Airline Lady Vikings and Benton Lady Tigers won District 1-5A games Wednesday.

Airline remained unbeaten in district with an 8-4 victory over Captain Shreve at Shreve. Benton downed Parkway 10-0 at Benton.

In another 1-5A game, Natchitoches Central also remained unbeaten in district with a 7-0 victory over Haughton at Haughton.

All three games were originally scheduled for Thursday. They were moved up a day because of the threat of inclement weather.

At Shreve, Natalie Sutton went 3-for-4 with a home run, double and two RBI.

Elena Heng also went 3-for-4 with a double and three RBI.

Paige Marshall had a triple.

Emily Rachal went five innings for the win. She struck out four. Taylor Anne Smith struck out five in two innings.

Airline (12-6, 4-0) is scheduled to play in the Buckeye tournament Friday and Saturday.

At Benton, Olivia Burns, Ava Defee and Ashley Promes combined on a two-hitter in the five-inning game.

Olivia Livers went 2-for-2 with a triple. Dylan Defee went 2-for-3.

Emersyn Disotell had two-RBI triple with two outs in the bottom of the second. Burns had a two-RBI double in the fifth. Both finished with three RBI.

Sophia Livers also had a triple.

Benton (9-8, 2-2) is scheduled to play in the Cedar Creek tournament Friday and Saturday.

Next up for Parkway (6-4, 2-2) is the Stanley tournament.

At Haughton, Natchitoches Central’s Maddie Robinson pitched a two-hitter with nine strikeouts.

Ella Vickers and Laney Dobrow had Haughton’s hits.

Dixie Williams struck out nine.

Haughton (6-7, 2-3) visits D’Arbonne Woods Monday at 6.

Natchitoches Central improved to 14-3 and 4-0 with its eighth straight win.