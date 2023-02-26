High school softball: Airline, Benton, Parkway get tournament wins

Airline, Benton and Parkway won on the final day of tournaments Saturday.

Airline defeated Cecilia 10-0 and D’Arbonne Woods Charter 7-4 in the Sterlington tournament.

Benton defeated Many 9-5 in the North DeSoto tournament.

Parkway split games in the Pineville tournament, defeating Vidalia 8-3 and losing to Avoyelles Charter 5-4.

Airline’s Taylor Anne Smith struck out nine in the six-inning game against Cecilia.

Elena Heng went 3-for-4 with a double and three RBI. Paige Marshall went 2-for-2.with two RBI.

Emily Rachal struck out six against D’Arbonne Woods.

Kemora Guidry went 2-for-2 with two RBI. Marshall had two hits. Natalie Sutton hit a home run.

Airline (7-2) hosts Quitman Tuesday.

Benton’s Sophia Livers went 2-for-3 with a home run and two RBI against Many. She hit four home runs in three tournament games.

Ashley Promes went 2-for-3 with a double.

Olivia Burns picked up the win.

Benton (5-4) hosts Claiborne Christian Thursday.

At Pineville, Allanah Wilson had two hits, including a triple, and three RBI against Vidalia.

Avery Schoenborn had two hits, including a double, and two RBI. Macee Thompson went 2-for-3 with a double.

Hayleah Thornton pitched a four-hitter with eight strikeouts.

Mikayla West went 2-for-3 against Avoyelles. Haley Jacobs had a double.

Katelynn Bencomo had two RBI. Thompson struck out 13 and allowed only three hits and two earned runs.

Parkway (3-1) hosts Caddo Magnet Tuesday.