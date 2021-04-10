High school softball: (Updated) Airline, Benton, Parkway pick up wins in tournaments

The Airline Lady Vikings, Benton Lady Tigers and Parkway Lady Panthers won games in tournaments Saturday.

District 1-5A co-champion Airline defeated Ouachita Christian 5-0 in the Buckeye tournament.

Benton split games in the Southwood tournament, defeating Oak Grove 4-1 and falling to 1-5A co-champ Natchitoches Central 10-0.

Parkway won twice in the Southwood tournament, defeating Loyola 19-1 and Saline 16-0.

Raelin Chaffin struck out 13 as Airline improved to 14-5 with its victory.

Allison Watson went 2-for-2. Chaffin, Jina Baffuto, Paris Endris, Elena Heng, Natalie Sutton and Kenzee Perry all had hits.

The Lady Vikings are scheduled to host Evangel Christian at 6 p.m. Monday.

Ava Defee pitched a one-hitter with 13 strikeouts in Benton’s win over Oak Grove.

Sophia Livers, Christina Gegg, Marissa Schoth and Kennedy LaPierre all had two hits. One of LaPierre’s was a triple.

Defee had two RBI.

Gegg and Piper Stephens had the Lady Tigers’ only two hits against Natchitoches Central.

Benton (12-14) is scheduled to host Grant at 5:30 Tuesday.

Hayleah Thornton was the winning pitcher in both of Parkway’s wins. She allowed two hits and struck out 13 in seven innings.

Mikaylah Williams went 5-for-6 on the day. She had three doubles and three RBI.

Thornton, Caellen Burr and Wilson all had four hits. Burr and Thornton both had doubles. Burr had three RBI and Wilson two.

Chloe Larry had three hits, including two home runs, and six RBI.

Mackenzie Eason went 3-for-6 with a triple, double and two RBI.

Parkway (10-13) is scheduled to host Montgomery on Monday at 5.

NOTE: The above report is based on information on teams’ GameChanger accounts and provided by coaches.