High school softball: Airline, Benton shut out opponents in season openers

Russell Hedges
The Airline Lady Vikings and Benton Lady Tigers got their seasons off to strong starts with shutout victories Wednesday.

Airline defeated Minden 6-0 at Minden, and Benton downed North Webster 15-0 in four innings at Benton.

Both season openers were postponed a day because of Tuesday’s rain.

At Airline, Emily Rachal pitched a no-hitter with 16 strikeouts.

Taylor Anne Smith went 2-for-4 with two RBI. Lindsey Marcinkus also went 2-for-4.

Aleena Duran had two RBI.

Airline hosts Ouachita Parish at 5:30 p.m. Thursday.

At Benton, winning pitcher Ava Defee went 3-for-3 with a triple and home run. 

Emersyn Disotell went 3-for-3 with two triples. Olivia Burns also went 3-for-3. 

Meaux Carroll had two hits, including a triple.

Defee allowed two hits and had seven strikeouts.

Benton is scheduled to play in the Carthage, Texas, Tournament later this week.

