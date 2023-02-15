High school softball: Airline, Benton shut out opponents in season openers

The Airline Lady Vikings and Benton Lady Tigers got their seasons off to strong starts with shutout victories Wednesday.

Airline defeated Minden 6-0 at Minden, and Benton downed North Webster 15-0 in four innings at Benton.

Both season openers were postponed a day because of Tuesday’s rain.

At Airline, Emily Rachal pitched a no-hitter with 16 strikeouts.

Taylor Anne Smith went 2-for-4 with two RBI. Lindsey Marcinkus also went 2-for-4.

Aleena Duran had two RBI.

Airline hosts Ouachita Parish at 5:30 p.m. Thursday.

At Benton, winning pitcher Ava Defee went 3-for-3 with a triple and home run.

Emersyn Disotell went 3-for-3 with two triples. Olivia Burns also went 3-for-3.

Meaux Carroll had two hits, including a triple.

Defee allowed two hits and had seven strikeouts.

Benton is scheduled to play in the Carthage, Texas, Tournament later this week.