High school softball: Airline, Benton win openers; Haughton suffers one-run loss at West Monroe

The Airline Lady Vikings and Benton Lady Tigers won season openers Tuesday.

Airline defeated North Webster 10-0 in five innings at Airline. Benton downed Caldwell Parish 13-3 in five innings at Benton.

The Haughton Lady Bucs dropped a tough 7-6 decision to 2021 Class 5A semifinalist West Monroe at West Monroe.

At Airline, freshman Aleena Duran, making her first start, struck out nine in five innings. She also had a double.

Taelor Smith went 3-for-3 with a home run. Elena Heng went 2-for-2 with two triples.

Jina Baffuto went 2-for-4 with a home run. Nat Sutton hit a home run.

Airline ended the game via the run rule with seven in the bottom of the fifth.

The Lady Vikings are scheduled to play Glenbrook on Thursday in Minden.

At Benton, Meaux Carroll went 2-for-3 with a double and four RBI. Christina Gegg went 2-for-4 with a double and three RBI.

Tayler Gonzalez smacked a home run. Piper Stephens and Olivia Burns had one triple each. Kennedy LaPierre had a double.

Ava Defee struck out five in five innings.

The Lady Tigers scored six in the fourth to take a 13-1 lead.

Benton is scheduled to host North Webster on Thursday.

At West Monroe, Kylie Small led Haughton, going 3-for-4. Ariana Mathews went 2-for-4.

Breanna McClanahan hit a grand slam home with two outs in the bottom of the third to give the Lady Bucs a 6-4 lead.

Macey Schut and Dixie Williams pitched three innings each.

Haughton is scheduled to play in the North DeSoto tournament on Saturday.