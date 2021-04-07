High school softball: Airline downs Haughton, eyes share of 1-5A title; Parkway wins

The Airline Lady Vikings defeated the Haughton Lady Bucs 18-5 Tuesday in a District 1-5A game at Haughton.

Airline (13-5, 5-1) can earn a share of the district championship with a victory over Southwood on Thursday at 6 at Airline. If the Lady Vikings win, they will be co-champs with Natchitoches Central (16-7, 6-1), which has completed district play.

Haughton dropped to 14-8 overall and finished district play 5-2, tied with Benton.

In non-district games, Parkway defeated Zwolle 7-4 at Parkway, and Benton fell to North DeSoto 18-1 at Benton.

At Haughton, Raelin Chaffin got the win. She struck out 14.

Jina Baffuto, Paris Endris and Paige Marshall had four hits apiece for Airline.

Elena Heng and Allison Watson had three each. Makenzee Perry and Morgan Kunath had two each.

Haughton’s Madison Trujillo went 2-for-4. Reagan Jorstad had a double.

Haughton is scheduled to host Cedar Creek at 5 p.m. Thursday.

At Benton, Sophia Livers went 2-for-2 with a home run for the Lady Tigers (11-12).

Benton is scheduled to visit Calvary Baptist at 5 Thursday.

At Parkway, the Lady Panthers improved to 8-13 with the victory.

NOTE: The above report is based on information on teams’ GameChanger accounts and provided by coaches.