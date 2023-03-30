High school softball: Airline edges Many; Benton’s Livers shines in defeat

Airline edged 2022 Class 2A state champion Many 12-11 Thursday at Airline.

Elsewhere, Benton fell to Cedar Creek 17-9 in Ruston, Parkway dropped a 2-0 decision to Montgomery at Parkway and Bossier lost both halves of a doubleheader against Haynesville at Rusheon.

At Airline, the Lady Vikings scored six runs in the bottom of second to take a 7-2 lead.

Many rallied and tied it at 8 with two in the top of the fifth. Airline answered with three in the bottom of the inning.

The Lady Tigers cut the lead to one in the sixth, but the Lady Vikings tallied one and went into the seventh up by two.

Many scored a run on a pair of singles and a two-out error. But Emily Rachal induced a groundout to end the game.

Natalie Sutton went 3-for-4 with two doubles and four RBI.

Elena Heng had two hits, including a two-run home run in the fifth, and three RBI.

Lindsey Marcinkus went 2-for-3 with a double and two RBI. Haley Whiteside went 2-for-4 with a solo home run.

Many’s Sara Kate Booker went 4-for-5. The Lady Tigers dropped to 16-11.

Airline (20-7) is scheduled to play in the Holy Savior Menard tournament Saturday.

At Cedar Creek, Sophia Livers went 4-for-5 with a double.

Ashley Promes had two hits, including a double, and three RBI. Olivia Burns had two hits, including a solo home run.

Dylan Defee went 2-for-4 with two RBI. Emersyn Disotell had two RBI.

Benton (14-13) is scheduled to play Ruston in the Ruston tournament Friday. Cedar Creek improved to 13-9.

At Parkway, the game was scoreless after six innings, but Montgomery scored two in the top of the seventh.

Madison Menard had a double. Macee Thompson allowed five hits and one earned run.

Parkway (8-11) is scheduled to visit North Webster Friday. Montgomery improved to 18-7.