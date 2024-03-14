Thursday, March 14, 2024

@2022 - All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign

Sports

High school softball: Airline edges Shreve; Haughton falls to Natchitoches Central in battle for 1-5A lead; Benton wins two in tournament

by Russell Hedges
written by Russell Hedges 0 comment

The Airline Lady Vikings defeated Captain Shreve 4-3 in a District 1-5A game Thursday at Airline.

In a battle for the 1-5A lead, Natchitoches Central downed Haughton 7-4 in Natchitoches.

Elsewhere, Benton picked up two wins in the Evangel Christian tournament, defeating Beekman Charter 17-4 and Evangel 12-1.

At Airline, the game was tied at 3 going into the bottom of the seventh.

Elena Heng singled and stole second. Madalynn Shortridge put the ball in play and Heng scored on an error.

Heng went 2-for-4. Ryan Hutchinson had three RBI.

Emily Rachal allowed just one hit in 4 1/3 innings of relief. She struck out four and walked two.

Airline improved to 12-8 overall and 2-2 in district. Captain Shreve dropped to 11-6 and 1-3.

At Natchitoches Central, Haughton battled back from a 4-0 deficit with two runs in the top of the fourth and one in the fifth.

But the Lady Chiefs scored three in the bottom of the fifth.

Ella Vickers went 2-for-4 with a double. Charlee Prothro had a double and two RBI.

Clara Shaffer and Carsyn Kizzia also had doubles.

Natchitoches Central’s Skylar Braxton hit a three-run home run.

Haughton dropped to 10-8 overall and 3-1 in district. Natchitoches Central improved to 9-9 and 4-0.

Benton had 14 hits in the five-inning game against Beekman Charter.

Blair Founds went 2-for-2 with two doubles. Audrey Stark went 2-for-3 with a double. Shelby Davis had a double.

Ava Defee struck out five in 1 2/3 innings. 

The Lady Tigers broke a 1-1 tie against Evangel with six runs in top of the fifth. They put five more on the board in the seventh.

Lainey Lafitte went 3-for-4 with a double. Christina Gegg went 3-for-5 with a triple, double and two RBI. 

Olivia Livers went 3-for-5 with a double and an RBI. Ashley Promes and Emersyn Disotell had two doubles each. 

Defee pitched a three-hitter with 11 strikeouts.

Benton improved to 11-5.

You may also like

High school baseball: Benton routs Natchitoches Central in 1-5A opener; Airline, Haughton fall

Women’s college basketball: Lady Techsters advance to semifinals of CUSA tournament

Men’s college basketball: Louisiana Tech comes up short against Middle Tennessee in CUSA...

High school softball: Parkway edges Benton

Photo gallery: Benton vs. Captain Shreve softball

College baseball: Former Haughton star Anderson helps NSU down Louisiana Tech

About Us

Empowering Communities Through Truth and Insight: The Bossier Press-Tribune is dedicated to delivering timely, accurate, and relevant news to the residents of Bossier Parish and beyond. Guided by our motto, ‘Serving God and Our Community,’ we endeavor to be a trusted source of information and a beacon of light in the pursuit of truth and understanding.

Facebook Twitter Youtube Linkedin Instagram

High school baseball: Benton routs Natchitoches Central in 1-5A opener; Airline, Haughton fall

Recent Articles

High school softball: Airline edges Shreve; Haughton falls to Natchitoches Central in battle for 1-5A lead; Benton wins two in tournament
Women’s college basketball: Lady Techsters advance to semifinals of CUSA tournament
Cordish Companies and AnderCorp Host Job Fair

Featured

High school baseball: Benton routs Natchitoches Central in 1-5A opener; Airline, Haughton fall
High school softball: Airline edges Shreve; Haughton falls to Natchitoches Central in battle for 1-5A lead; Benton wins two in tournament
Women’s college basketball: Lady Techsters advance to semifinals of CUSA tournament
@2022 – All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed byu00a0PenciDesign