High school softball: Airline edges Shreve; Haughton falls to Natchitoches Central in battle for 1-5A lead; Benton wins two in tournament

The Airline Lady Vikings defeated Captain Shreve 4-3 in a District 1-5A game Thursday at Airline.

In a battle for the 1-5A lead, Natchitoches Central downed Haughton 7-4 in Natchitoches.

Elsewhere, Benton picked up two wins in the Evangel Christian tournament, defeating Beekman Charter 17-4 and Evangel 12-1.

At Airline, the game was tied at 3 going into the bottom of the seventh.

Elena Heng singled and stole second. Madalynn Shortridge put the ball in play and Heng scored on an error.

Heng went 2-for-4. Ryan Hutchinson had three RBI.

Emily Rachal allowed just one hit in 4 1/3 innings of relief. She struck out four and walked two.

Airline improved to 12-8 overall and 2-2 in district. Captain Shreve dropped to 11-6 and 1-3.

At Natchitoches Central, Haughton battled back from a 4-0 deficit with two runs in the top of the fourth and one in the fifth.

But the Lady Chiefs scored three in the bottom of the fifth.

Ella Vickers went 2-for-4 with a double. Charlee Prothro had a double and two RBI.

Clara Shaffer and Carsyn Kizzia also had doubles.

Natchitoches Central’s Skylar Braxton hit a three-run home run.

Haughton dropped to 10-8 overall and 3-1 in district. Natchitoches Central improved to 9-9 and 4-0.

Benton had 14 hits in the five-inning game against Beekman Charter.

Blair Founds went 2-for-2 with two doubles. Audrey Stark went 2-for-3 with a double. Shelby Davis had a double.

Ava Defee struck out five in 1 2/3 innings.

The Lady Tigers broke a 1-1 tie against Evangel with six runs in top of the fifth. They put five more on the board in the seventh.

Lainey Lafitte went 3-for-4 with a double. Christina Gegg went 3-for-5 with a triple, double and two RBI.

Olivia Livers went 3-for-5 with a double and an RBI. Ashley Promes and Emersyn Disotell had two doubles each.

Defee pitched a three-hitter with 11 strikeouts.

Benton improved to 11-5.