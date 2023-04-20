High school softball: Airline falls to No. 6 seed Walker in second round of playoffs

High school softball: Airline falls to No. 6 seed Walker in second...

The Airline Lady Vikings fell to No. 6 seed Walker 7-1 in the second round of the non-select Division I playoffs Wednesday at Walker.

The No. 11 seed Lady Vikings hung with the Lady Wildcats for most of the game. But Walker scored four in the bottom of the sixth with two outs. The last three came on a bases-loaded double.

Six different Lady Vikings had one hit apiece — Elena Heng, Lindsey Marcinkus, Natalie Sutton, Aleena Duran, Taylor Anne Smith and Kemora Guidry.

Smith, who had an outstanding freshman season, struck out 10 in six innings. She allowed five hits and walked five.

Airline, the District 1-5A runner-up, finished 22-11. Walker improved to 18-9.

Sutton will be playing for the West team in the Louisiana High School Coaches Association East-West All-Star Games May 12-13 in Tioga.