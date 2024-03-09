High school softball: Airline gets two victories in St. Amant tournament; Benton, Haughton split tournament games

The Airline Lady Vikings swept a pair of one-run games in the St. Amant tournament Saturday.

Airline defeated Oak Grove 5-4 in nine innings and defending non-select Division I state champion St.,Amant 7-6.

Elsewhere, Haughton and Benton split games in tournaments.

Haughton defeated Monterey 18-1 in three innings and lost to Pineville 10-5 in the Quitman tournament. Benton defeated South Beauregard 8-7 in eight innings and lost to Central-Baton Rouge 6-4 in the Brusly tournament.

Airline’s game against Oak Grove went into extra innings tied at 4 after the Lady Tigers scored a run in the bottom of the seventh. Each team scored a run in the eighth. Airline then scored what proved to be the winning run on a single by Aubrey Jeane in the top of the ninth.

Elena Heng went 3-for-4 with a solo home run. Paige Marshall also hit a solo home run.

Lindsey Marcinkus had a double. Ryan Hutchinson drew three walks.

Emily Rachal pitched all nine innings. She struck out 10.

Airline scored a run in the bottom of the seventh to defeat St. Amant after the Lady Gators tied it at 6 with three runs in the top of the sixth.

Hutchinson walked with one out and moved to second on Lindsey Marcinkus’ bunt single. Hutchinson stole third and scored on an error off a bunt by Rachal.

The Lady Vikings had seven hits from seven players. Marshall had a double and two RBI. Hutchinson also had two RBI.

St. Amant dropped to 11-5.

Airline (10-7) is scheduled to host West Ouachita Monday at 5:30.

Nine Haughton players combined for 17 hits against Monterey.

Charlee Prothro went 3-for-3 with a home run and four RBI. Clara Shaffer went 3-for-3 with a double and five RBI.

Dixie Williams had a triple and double. Laney Dobrow and Kayleigh Hoss had two hits each.

Ella Vickers hit a three-run home run. Layla Williams had a double and two RBI. Kaitlyn Peoples went 2-for-2 with a double.

Prothro allowed one hit in three innings.

Goss went 3-for-4 with two doubles against Pineville. Vickers also went 3-for-4.

Kylie Small had two hits, including a double, and three RBI. Dobrow also had two hits.

Haughton (9-7) is scheduled to resume District 1-5A play Monday at Southwood at 5.

Benton’s game against South Beauregard west into extra innings tied at 6 after each team scored two runs in the seventh.

The Lady Tigers scored two in the top of the eighth.

Olivia Livers went 3-for-5. Emersyn Disotell went 2-for-3 with a solo home run. Christina Gegg went 2-for-4 with two RBI.

Audrey Stark had a double that led to a run in the eighth.

Evie Cummings started and went five innings. Ashley Promes came on in relief. They combined for five strikeouts.

Dylan Defee went 2-for-3 against Central. Gegg hit a three-run home run.

Maddie Ramsey had a double. Ava Defee allowed four hits and had six strikeouts.

Benton (8-4) is scheduled to resume District 1-5A play Tuesday against Captain Shreve at 5:30 at Benton.