High school softball: Airline gets walk-off win against Ouachita Parish

The Airline Lady Vikings defeated Ouachita Parish 6-5 Thursday in Ruston.

Emily Rachal had a walk-off single in the bottom of the seventh. She went 2-for-4.

Natalie Sutton went 2-for-4 with a triple and double.

Taylor Anne Smith got the win. She struck out nine in five innings.

Airline (2-0) visits North DeSoto at 6 p.m. Friday in the North DeSoto tournament.

The Lady Vikings play at home in the tournament Saturday against Minden at 11 a.m. and St. Frederick at 3 p.m.