High school softball: Airline, Haughton, Benton advance to second round of 5A playoffs

The Airline Lady Vikings, Haughton Lady Bucs and Benton Lady Tigers all advanced to the second round of the Class 5A playoffs with home victories Monday.

District 1-5A co-champion Airline, the No. 5 seed, defeated No. 28 Parkway 10-0 in five innings, No. 14 Haughton edged No. 19 Acadiana 4-3 and No. 16 Benton downed No. 17 Dutchtown 1-0.

At Airline, Raelin Chaffin struck out 12, and Paris Endris went 3-.for-3 with an RBI.

Paige Marshall went 2-for-3 with a home run and two RBI. Allison Watson and Jina Baffuto had two hits and two RBI each.

Elena Heng ended the game with a two-RBI triple.

Airline (17-5) will host No. 12 Northshore (21-4), an 11-0 winner over No. 21 Destrehan, in the second round at 4 p.m. Wednesday.

Parkway ended its first season under head coach Eva Burley 10-16.

At Haughton, Brooklynn Bockhaus smacked two home runs and had three RBI for the Lady Bucs.

Ariana Matthews and Madison Trujillo both went 2-for-3 with doubles.

Macey Schut scattered seven hits.

Acadiana (14-14) took a 2-0 lead in the top of the first, but it didn’t take Haughton long to tie it in the bottom of the inning.

Chloe Stanfield reached on an error and scored on Bockhaus’ first home run.

Bockhaus made it 3-2 with a leadoff homer in the bottom of the third.

Acadiana’s Janci Aube’ tied it with a leadoff home run in the fifth. The Lady Rams then put runners at first and second with one one out. But Schut got a flyout and groundout to end the threat.

The Lady Bucs scored the go-ahead run in the bottom of the inning.

Bockhaus walked, advanced to second on a Trujillo single and scored on a flyout by Averi Phillips.

Schut sat the Rams down in order in the sixth. Acadiana got a two-out single in the seventh, but Schut induced a popout to second baseman Alayiah Mingo to end the game.

Haughton (17-9) will travel to Lake Charles to play No. 3 Barbe (27-2), an 11-1 winner over Nov. 30 New Iberia, in the second round at 5:30 Wednesday.

Acadiana finished 14-14.

At Benton, Ava Defee pitched a three-hitter with eight strikeouts and four walks.

The Lady Tigers scored the only run with two outs in the bottom of the third. Sophia Livers singled with one out and scored on Marissa Schoth’s triple.

Livers had two of Benton’s five hits.

Dutchtown loaded the bases in the fifth on two singles and a walk. But Defee got out of the jam with a popout followed by a pair of strikeouts.

A Dutchtown runner reached on a two-out error in the sixth. Defee stranded her with her third strikeout of the inning.

Defee sat the Lady Griffins down in order in the seventh.

Benton (15-14) will visit No. 1 West Monroe (28-2), a 5-0 winner over No. 32 Slidell, in the second round at 6 Wednesday.

