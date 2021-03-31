High school softball: Airline, Haughton, Benton notch district victories; Bossier gets win

The Airline Lady Vikings, Haughton Lady Bucs and Benton Lady Tigers won District 1-5A games Tuesday.

Airline defeated Byrd 10-0 at Byrd, Benton downed Southwood 13-2 at Southwood and Haughton dropped Captain Shreve 11-6 at Haughton.

In the other 1-5A game, Natchitoches Central clinched a share of the district title with a 14-0 victory over Parkway in Natchitoches.

The Lady Chiefs improved to 16-6 overall and completed district play 6-1. Airline (10-4, 4-1) and Haughton (14-7, 5-1) still have a chance to earn a share of the title.

Benton, which handed Natchitoches Central its only distract loss, improved to 10-11 overall and completed district play 5-2.

Bossier won its first game, defeating Booker T. Washington 19-9 in the second half of a doubleheader at Rusheon. BTW won the first game 24-8.

On Monday, Plain Dealing defeated Woodlawn 18-11 at home for its third victory.

At Byrd, Airline’s Paris Endris went 4-for-4 with a home run. Paige Marshall went 3-for-4.

Allison Watson, Jina Baffuto and Elena Heng had two hits apiece.

Byrd dropped to 3-18 and 1-6. Airline is scheduled to host North DeSoto on Thursday at 5:30.

At Haughton, Brooklynn Bockhaus, Averi Phillips, Sara White and Reagan Jorstad all hit home runs.

Bockhaus went 2-for-4 with two RBI. Phillips also went 2-for-4.

Jorstad and White’s home runs were both three-run blasts. Jorstad’s broke a 2-2 tie in the third. White’s extended the lead to 11-4 in the fifth. Both came with two outs.

Macey Schut went the distance. She allowed six hits, struck out five and walked none.

Haughton’s next game is scheduled for April 6 at 5:30 at Airline. Shreve dropped to 6-17 and 2-5.

At Southwood, Taylor Gonzalez threw a no-hitter with five strikeouts.

Kennedy LaPierre went 3-for-5 in the five-inning game. Marissa Schoth went 2-for-4 with a triple and four RBI. Seven other Lady Tigers had singles.

Sophia Livers had a triple. Laci Hedgepeth had two RBI. Christina Gegg drew three walks.

Southwood dropped to 10-11 and 0-6. Benton is scheduled to visit Northwood on Thursday at 6.

NOTE: The above report is based on information on teams’ GameChanger accounts and provided by coaches.