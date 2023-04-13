High school softball: Airline, Haughton, Benton, Plain Dealing headed to playoffs

Airline, Haughton, Benton and Plain Dealing have qualified for the playoffs.

Under the LHSAA’s new playoff format, the top 26 teams in non-select Divisions I-V qualified.

Airline, Haughton and Benton qualified in Division I. Plain Dealing qualified in Division IV.

Airline is the only parish team that will be home in the first round. The No. 11 seed Lady Vikings (21-10) host No. 22 Neville (13-15).

Haughton (15-11), the No. 19 seed, travels to Youngsville to play No. 14 Southside (18-13).

Benton (15-15), the No. 23 seed, travels to Mandeville to face No. 10 Fontainebleau (14-5).

Plain Dealing (7-10), the No. 19 seed, visits No. 14 Grand Lake.l (7-14).

First-round games must be played by Monday.