High school softball: Airline, Haughton cruise to 1-5A victories

The Airline Lady Vikings and Haughton Lady Bucs cruised to District 1-5A victories Monday.

Airline defeated Byrd 16-0 at Byrd, and Haughton downed Southwood 19-0 at Haughton.

At Airline, Elena Heng went 3-for-3 with a triple and four RBI in the five-inning game.

Emily Rachal, Taylor Anne Smith and Aleena Duran combined for eight strikeouts.

Airline (10-6, 3-0) hosts D’Arbonne Woods Tuesday at 6. The Lady Vikings’ district game at Captain Shreve has been moved from Thursday to Wednesday because of the threat of inclement weather.

At Haughton, the Lady Bucs scored three runs in the first then added 16 in the second in the three-inning game.

Laney Dobrow went 2-for-3 with a double and three RBI. Carsyn Kizzia went 2-for-3.

Kylie Small had a triple and three RBI. Ariana Mathews had a double and three RBI.

Annalyn Harris had a double and two RBI. Jenna Stanfield had two RBI. Macey Schut had a double.

Schut didn’t allow a hit and struck out eight in three innings.

Haughton (6-5, 2-2) is scheduled to host Natchitoches Central Thursday at 5:30.

