High school softball: Airline, Haughton get wins in Sterlington tournament

The Airline Lady Vikings picked up two wins in the Sterlington tournament Saturday, defeating D’Arbonne Woods 15-3 and Archbishop Hannan 5-0.

Jina Baffuto went 3-for-4 against D’Arbonne Woods. Paris Endris went 2-for-3 with a double.

Raelin Chaffin, Paige Marshall and Morgan Kunath all had two hits. One of Chaffin’s was a home run. Allison Watson had a double.

Chaffin got the win. She struck out 11 and didn’t allow a hit or run. Kenzee Perry pitched a half-inning and didn’t allow a hit.

Airline improved to 4-0 with the victory over Archbishop Hannan.

Haughton split games in the Sterlington tournament. The Lady Bucs defeated Caldwell Parish 15-3 and lost to West Monroe 21-11.

Sara White went 3-for-3 with two home runs and five RBI in the five-inning victory over Caldwell.

Brooklynn Bockhaus also belted two home runs and had five RBI.

Chloe Stanfield went 3-for-3 with two doubles. Madison Trujillo had a double and two RBI. Briley Leblanc also had a double.

Averi Phillips went 2-for-3. Macey Schut got the win.

Bockhaus went 3-for-3 with two home runs, a double and nine RBI against West Monroe.

The Lady Bucs scored six in the top of the sixth to get within two. But the Lady Rebels answered with eight in the bottom of the inning.

Madison Trujillo and Brooklyn Morris also hit home runs.