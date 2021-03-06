High school softball: Airline, Haughton, Parkway get tournament wins

The Airline Lady Vikings, Haughton Lady Bucs and Parkway Lady won games in tournaments.

Airline and Haughton both defeated St. Frederick in the Ruston tournament. Airline won 21-3 and Haughton won 33-16.

Parkway downed Minden 19-4 in the Choudrant tournament. Also in the Choudrant tournament, Benton fell to Franklin Parish 16-6.

Winning pitcher Raelin Chaffin went 4-for-4 as Airline improved to 6-0.

Allison Watson and Makenzee Perry had three hits each. Aubrey Jeane, Morgan Kunath, Jina Baffuto and Paige Marshall all had two hits.

Brooklyn Bockhaus went 4-for-6 with three home runs, a triple and six RBI as Haughton raised its record to 4-3.

Chloe Stanfield went 4-for-6 with a home run, triple and double and five RBI. Madison Trujillo went 4-for-5 with a double and two RBI.

Ariana Matthews also had four hits, including a double, and four RBI.

Averi Phillips went 3-for-4 with a home run, triple, double and four RBI. Sara White had three hits, including two doubles, and three RBI.

Reagan Jorstad, Alayiah Mingo and Briley Leblanc all had two hits. Mingo had four RBI. Jorstad and Leblanc had two each.

Mikaylah Williams had two hits and eight RBI as Parkway evened its record at 2-2.

Caellen Burr got the win, allowing just one hit.

Kennedy LaPierre and Harlie Erickson both went 2-for-3 with doubles in Benton’s loss.

NOTE: The above report is based on information on teams’ GameChanger accounts and provided by coaches.