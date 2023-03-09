High school softball: Airline, Haughton, Parkway win 1-5A games; Bossier, Plain Dealing split doubleheader

Airline, Haughton and Parkway won District 1-5A games Thursday.

Airline downed Benton at Airline, Haughton topped Byrd 16-1 at Byrd and Parkway dropped Southwood 15-0 at Parkway.

The Airline score was officially 12-4. The game was called with two outs in the top of the seventh after a weather delay. Benton had scored three runs and had a runner at second.

Natchitoches Central defeated Captain Shreve 11-0 in the other 1-5A game.

In a non-district game, Plain Dealing and Bossier split a doubleheader at Rusheon. Bossier won the first game 5-4 and Plain Dealing won the second 12-5.

At Benton, Airline’s Lindsey Marcinkus went 3-for-4 with two RBI. Paige Marshall went 2-for-4 with a double.

Natalie Sutton and Ryan Hutchinson had two RBI each. Aleena Duran drew three walks.

Taylor Anne Smith got the win. She allowed four hits and struck out 11 in 4 2/3 innings.

Benton’s Sophia Livers went 2-for-3 with a home run. Emersyn Disotell hit a two-run home run. Meaux Carroll hit a solo home run and had two RBI.

Ashley Promes doubled with two outs in the top of the seventh just before the delay.

Airline (9-6, 2-0) visits Byrd Monday at 5:30. Benton (6-6, 0-2) is playing in the Brusly tournament Friday and Saturday.

At Byrd, Haughton’s Ella Vickers had a home run, two doubles and four RBI in the four-inning game.

Ariana Mathews went 3-for-4 with three RBI. Carsyn Kizzia went 2-for-3 with a double. Dixie Williams had a double and two RBI. Macey Schut had two RBI.

Schut allowed one hit and struck out four.

Haughton (4-6, 1-2) hosts Southwood Monday at 5.

At Parkway, Macee Thompson went 3-for-3 with a double and two RBI in the three-inning game.

Madison Menard went 2-for-2 with a triple. Katelynn Bencomo had a triple. Mikayla West and Tara Fontenot had doubles.

Thompson pitched a no-hitter with eight strikeouts.

Parkway (6-2, 2-0) visits Natchitoches Central Tuesday at 5:30.