High school softball: Airline, Haughton post victories in the Ruston tournament

The Airline Lady Vikings and Haughton Lady Bucs picked up wins in the Ruston tournament Saturday.

Airline stayed undefeated with a 10-7 victory over Ruston.

Haughton defeated Calvin 15-5 and Calvary Baptist 5-4.

In the Choudrant tournament, Benton and Parkway both fell to Claiborne Christian. The Lady Tigers lost 15-5 and the Lady Panthers lost 12-5.

Jina Baffuto hit a walk-off home run in Airline’s win. It was her second hit on the day.

Aubrey Jeane, who had two hits, led off the bottom of the seventh with a triple.

Allison Watson tied the game with her second hit of the day.

Paris Endris and Paige Marshall had two hits each.

Makenzee Perry and Raelin Chaffin combined for the win. Airline improved to 7-0.

Ariana Matthews and Brooklynn Bockhaus hit home runs in Haughton’s win over Calvary Baptist. Matthews went 2-for-3 with two RBI.

Chloe Stanfield went 2-for-4 with a double.

Matthews’ two-out home run with the count full gave Haughton a 5-3 lead in the fifth.

Bockhaus’ homer was a two-run shot in the bottom of the first.

Macey Schut went the distance for the win.

Bockhaus, Madison Trujillo and Sara White all hit home runs against Calvin.

Bockhaus finished 2-for-4 with four RBI.

Matthews had two doubles and two RBI. White went 2-for-3 with a double. Stanfield had two hits. Reagan Jorstad had a double.

Schut got the win. Haughton improved to 6-3.

Christina Gegg went 2-for-3 with a double and two RBI in Benton’s loss.

NOTE: The above report is based on information on teams’ GameChanger accounts and provided by coaches.