High school softball: Airline, Haughton post victories

by Russell Hedges
written by Russell Hedges

The Airline Lady Vikings and Haughton Lady Bucs picked up wins Thursday.

Airline defeated Converse 13-3 in six innings at Airline, giving Mark Lambert his first win as the Lady Vikings’ head coach. Haughton defeated Neville 4-2 in Monroe.

Elsewhere, Benton fell to defending non-select Division II state champion North DeSoto 16-1 at  Benton.

At Airline, Elena Heng went 3-for-4 with two home runs, a double and four RBI. Aubrey Jeane went 3-for-4 with two doubles.

Lindsey Marcinkus went 2-for-4. Haley Whiteside had a double and two RBI.

Ryan Hutchinson also had two RBI. 

Aleena Duran struck out 10 and scattered seven hits.

Airline (1-1) is playing in the North DeSoto tournament which begins Friday.

At Neville, Haughton’s  Dixie Williams pitched a three-hitter. She struck out 10 and walked two while giving up no earned runs.

She also hit a three-run home run in the top of the second.

Haughton had nine hits. Kylie Small went 2-for-3 with a triple.

Ella Vickers went 2-for-4 with a double. 

Haughton (2-0) hosts Sterlington Monday.

At Benton, Emerson Disotell went 2-for-3. Audrey Stark had a double and an RBI.

Benton (1-1) hosts Converse Tuesday.

High school softball: Airline, Haughton post victories
