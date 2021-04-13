High school softball: Airline, Haughton win as regular season winds down

The Airline Lady Vikings and Haughton Lady Bucs won home games Monday.

Airline defeated Evangel Christian 8-4, and Haughton rallied past Lakeside 6-4.

At Airline, Jina Baffuto and Paris Endris both went 3-for-4 and hit home runs.

Kenzee Perry and Elena Heng had two hits each.

Perry and Raelin Chaffin combined for the win.

Airline (15-5) is scheduled to host Alexandria at 5:30 p.m. Wednesday in its second-to-last regular-season game.

At Haughton, Lakeside broke a 1-1 tie with two runs in the top of the fifth. Haughton then answered with five in the bottom of the inning.

Brooklynn Bockhaus, Averi Phillips and Ariana Matthews had singles in the inning. The Lady Bucs also took advantage of three errors.

Phillips went 3-for-3, and Matthews went 2-for-3.

Macey Schut got the win.

Haughton (15-9) is scheduled to host Sterlington on Tuesday at 5:30.

In other games scheduled for Tuesday, Benton (12-14) hosts Grant at 5:30, and Parkway (10-13) visits Logansport at 5.

The regular season ends Thursday with playoff pairings announced Friday.

Airline, Haughton and Parkway will all make the playoffs. Parkway also has a good chance.

NOTE: The above report is based on information on teams’ GameChanger accounts and provided by coaches