High school softball: Airline, Haughton win in Calvary Baptist tournament

The Airline Lady Vikings and Haughton Lady Bucs picked up wins in the Calvary Baptist tournament Friday.

Airline defeated Jena 4-2, and Haughton downed Ruston 16-12.

Airline rallied from a 2-o deficit with a run in the fifth and three in the sixth.

Taylor Anne Smith struck out nine in six innings. Emily Rachal pitched the final inning.

Aleena Duran had a double. Airline improved to 17-6.

Haughton’s Carsyn Kizzia hit two home runs and had five RBI against Ruston.

Dixie Williams hit a grand slam home run in the top of the third to give the Lady Bucs a 10-1 lead.

Ella Vickers went 2-for-2 with a double. Macey Schut had two hits, including a double, and two RBI.

Kayleigh Goss went 2-for-4 with a double. Ariana Mathews had a double.

Haughton improved to 9-7.

The tournament continues Saturday.