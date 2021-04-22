High school softball: Airline lone parish survivor after second round of playoffs

The Airline Vikings are the only Bossier Parish team still alive in the playoffs.

Airline, the No. 5 seed, defeated No. 12 Northshore 3-0 in a Class 5A second-round playoff game Wednesday at Airline.

The Lady Vikings (18-5) will play No. 4 Walker, a 4-0 winner over No. 13 West Ouachita, in the quarterfinals at 3 p.m. Saturday at Walker. A spot in the state tournament in Sulphur will be on the line.

In the other Class 5A playoff games Wednesday, No. 14 Haughton fell to No. 3 Barbe 15-0 in four innings in Lake Charles and No. 16 Benton dropped a 4-0 decision to No. 1 West Monroe in West Monroe.

At Airline, senior Raelin Chaffin pitched a three-hitter with 14 strikeouts.

Jina Baffuto went 3-for-3 with a double. Natalie Sutton went 2-for-3.

Airline broke a scoreless tie with a run in the bottom of the third on a bases-loaded walk with two outs.

The Lady Vikings added two runs in the fifth. Sutton, Baffuto and Elena Heng had consecutive singles. Paige Marshall drove in the two runs with a one-out single.

Airline ended the top half of the sixth with a double play after the leadoff batter reached on an error.

The Lady Panthers put runners at first and second in the seventh thanks to a pair of walks. But Chaffin struck out the final two batter to end the game.

Northshore pitcher Jenna Samuel allowed seven hits and struck out six, per Northshore scoring.

Northshore finished 21-5.

At Barbe, Haughton didn’t have an answer for Barbe pitcher Halie Pappion.

Pappion, a first-team All-State selection two years ago as a freshman, allowed just one hit, a single by Madison Trujillo in the fourth inning.

Barbe (28-2) jumped out to a 5-0 lead in the first and led 11-0 after three.

Haughton closed its season 17-10.

At West Monroe, Benton also faced one of the state’s top pitchers in Maddie Nichols.

Benton’s Sophia Livers led off the game with a double. Nichols did not allow another hit after that, finishing with 12 strikeouts.

An outstanding performance by freshman pitcher Ava Defee kept the Lady Tigers in the game. She allowed just two runs through the first five innings. West Monroe (29-2) added two more in the sixth.

Benton finished 15-15 after going 10-5 in the second half of the season.

NOTE: The above report is based on information on teams’ official GameChanger accounts and provided by coaches.