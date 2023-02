The Airline Lady Vikings defeated Stanley 11-1 Monday at Airline.

Paige Marshall went 2-for-2. Aubrey Jeane went 2-for-3.

Airline (4-2) is playing in the Sterlington tournament this weekend.

Elsewhere, Haughton fell to Neville 9-6 at Haughton.

The Lady Bucs (0-2) host Minden at 6 p.m. Tuesday.

