High school softball: Airline notches third win of season

Airline notched its third win of the season Saturday, defeating Minden 12-2 in five innings at Airline.

The Lady Vikings also lost to St. Frederick 4-0. Both games were part of the North DeSoto tournament.

Natalie Sutton went 2-for-4 with a double against Minden. Taylor Anne Smith and Ryan Hutchinson both tripled.

Aleena Duran struck out nine.

The Lady Vikings fell to 2022 Class 4A state champion North DeSoto 15-4 Friday night at North DeSoto.

Smith went 2-for-3. Airline completed a very busy first week of the season 3-2.