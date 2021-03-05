High school softball: Airline, Parkway, Haughton open District 1-5A play with wins

The Airline Lady Vikings, Parkway Lady Panthers and Haughton Lady Bucs all opened District 1-5A play with victories Thursday.

Airline defeated Benton 10-0 at Airline, Parkway downed Captain Shreve 7-3 at Shreve, and Haughton dropped Southwood 14-4 at Haughton.

At Airline, Raelin Chaffin struck out 15 and hit a walk-off home run as the Lady Vikings improved to 5-0.

Paris Endris went 2-for-4 with a home run. Aubrey Jeane had a double.

Chaffin finished 2-for-3. She led off the bottom of the sixth with her solo home run that ended the game.

Airline (5-0) scored seven runs in the fourth on five walks, a hit-by-pitch and singles by Endris, Jina Baffuto and Allison Watson.

Christina Gegg went 2-for-3 for Benton (2-2, 1-1). Sophia Livers had a double and Laci Hedgepeth had a single.

At Shreve, new Parkway head coach Eva Burley got her first win as the Lady Panthers improved to 1-2.

Mackenzie Eason allowed five hits and struck out seven.

Avery Schoenborn and Chloe Larry had two hits each. Caellen Burr had three RBI.

At Haughton, Madison Trujillo went 4-for-4 with a home run, double and four RBI to lead the Lady Bucs (3-3) in the five-inning game.

Sara White also had a big game, going 3-for-4 with two doubles and five RBI. Eight Lady Bucs had hits.

Macey Schut allowed three hits and struck out three in 3 2/3 innings. Brooklyn Morris gave up one hit in 1/3 innings.

NOTE: The above report is based on information on teams’ official GameChanger accounts and provided by coaches.