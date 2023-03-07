High school softball: Airline, Parkway win District 1-5A openers

The Airline Lady Vikings and Parkway Lady Panthers opened District 1-5A play with victories Tuesday.

Airline edged Haughton 3-1 at Haughton, and Parkway routed Byrd 21-1 at Byrd.

In the other 1-5A opener, Natchitoches Central defeated Benton 6-0 in Natchitoches.

At Haughton, Airline’s Emily Rachal allowed five hits and struck out 10. Paige Marshall led off the fourth with a home run that gave the Lady Vikings a 2-0 lead.

Haughton’s Laney Dobrow went 2-for-3 with a home run and double. Her homer cut Airline’s lead to 2-1 in the bottom of the fourth.

Dixie Williams allowed six hits and struck out six.

Airline (8-6) hosts Benton Thursday at 5:30. Haughton (2-6,,0-2) visits Byrd Thursday at 6.

At Byrd, Katelynn Bencomo went 3-for-4 with a double and two RBI. Avery Schoenborn went 2-for-4 with a double and four RBI.

Macee Thornpson, Hayleah Thornton and Haley Jacobe all had two RBI.

Thornton and Thompson combined on a five-inning no-hitter. Thompson had three strikeouts in 1 1/3 innings. Thompson had six in 3 2/3.

Parkway (5-2) hosts Southwood Thursday at 6.

At Natchitoches Central, the Lady Chiefs broke open a close game with four runs in the sixth.

Benton dropped to 6-6. Natchitoches Central improved to 10-3.