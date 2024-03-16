High school softball: Airline picks up two wins in Sulphur tournament

The Airline Lady Vikings earned two victories in the Sulphur tournament Saturday, defeating Iowa 14-6 and Bell City 12-1.

Elsewhere, Benton fell to D’Arbonne Woods 5-2 in nine innings in the Evangel Christian tournament, and Parkway lost to Glenbrook 13-7 in the Stanley tournament.

Elena Heng went 3-for-4 with a home run, double and four RBI against Iowa.

Kemora Guidry went 2-for-3 with a triple. Paige Marshall had two hits, including a double, and two RBI.

Abby Hutson had two hits and two RBI. Madalynn Shortridge had two hits. Lindsey Marcinkus had a double and two RBI.

Emily Rachal allowed three hits in 5 2/3 innings of relief. She struck out nine and walked one.

Heng went 5-for-5 with a home run, two triples and five RBI against Bell City.

Shortridge went 2-for-3 with two RBI. Marcinkus had two hits and two RBI. Marshall went 2-for-3. Aubrey Jeane had a double.

Aleena Duran pitched all six innings. She allowed five hits, struck out three and walked one.

Airline (14-8) is scheduled to host Evangel Christian Monday at 6.

Benton’s game against D’Arbonne Woods went into extra innings tied at 1. The Timberwolves scored four in the top of the ninth.

Emersyn Disotell went 2-for-3 with a double. Ava Defee went the distance. She struck out 13 and walked four.

Benton (11-6) is scheduled to host Haughton Tuesday at 6.

Parkway’s Allanah Wilson went 2-for-3 with two doubles against Glenbrook.

Madison Menard had a double and three RBI. Zoey Horn had a double.

Dakota Howard hit her seventh homer of the season.

Parkway (6-11) is scheduled to visit Converse Monday at 4:30.