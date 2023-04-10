High school softball: Airline rolls past Ouachita Christian

The Airline Lady Vikings defeated Ouachita Christian 9-2 Monday at Airline.

Elsewhere, Haughton fell to Quitman 5-0 at Quitman and Parkway lost to Converse 4-3 in eight innings at Parkway.

At Airline, Taylor Anne Smith pitched a three-hitter. She struck out 10 and walked only one.

Seven Lady Vikings combined for 12 hits.

Elena Heng went 3-for-4 with a home run, triple and three RBI.

Natalie Sutton went 2-for-4 with a home run and two RBI. Emily Rachal went 2-for-3 with a double and two RBI. Lindsey Marcinkus went 2-for-3.

Airline (21-9) visits West Ouachita Tuesday at 5:30. Ouachita Christian dropped to 16-16.

At Quitman, Cali Deal limited Haughton to four hits and struck out 12.

Haughton (15-10) closes the regular season Wednesday at 6 at Cedar Creek. Quitman, No. 2 in the non-select Division V power ratings, improved to 25-5.

At Parkway, the Lady Panthers took a 2-1 lead in the bottom of the fifth. Converse tied it with a run in the sixth.

The Wildcats scored two in the top of the eighth. The Lady Panthers scored one in the bottom of the inning on singles by Madison Menard and Allanah Wilson and a groundout by Mikayla West.

But the rally came up just short.

Macee Thompson went 3-for-4 with a double. Menard went 2-for-4.

Thompson pitched all eight innings and struck out eight.

Parkway picked up two wins Saturday in the Caddo Magnet tournament, defeating Calvin 4-0 and Ebarb 10-0.

Thompson pitched a three-hitter with 10 strikeouts and only one walk against Calvin. She also pitched a five-inning three-hitter with 13 strikeouts and no walks against Ebarb.

Thompson had two doubles and two RBI against Ebarb. Menard had a triple and three RBI.

Tara Fontenot had two RBI.

Ceniya Thompkins had a triple against Calvin.

Parkway (10-13) closes its season Wednesday at 6 at Evangel Christian.