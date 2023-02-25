High school softball: Airline routs Claiborne Christian in Sterlington tournament; Benton’s Sophia Liver blasts three home runs in tournament games

Airline defeated Claiborne Christian 15-4 in the Sterlington tournament Friday,

Taylor Anne Smith went 3-for-4. Aleena Duran got the win. She had four strikeouts.

The Lady Vikings improved to 5-2.

Benton dropped two games in the North DeSoto tournament, falling to Opelousas Catholic 13-6 and 2022 Class 4A state champion North DeSoto 14-4.

Sophia Livers smacked two home runs and had three RBI against Opelousas Catholic. She also drew two walks.

Olivia Livers had two doubles. Ashley Promes had two hits, including a double. Dylan Defee also had two hits.

Sophia Livers hit a two-run home run against North DeSoto. Meaux Carroll had a triple,

Benton (4-4) concludes play in the tournament Saturday at 4 against Many.