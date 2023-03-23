High school softball: Airline sets up showdown for 1-5A title; Benton blasts Byrd

High school softball: Airline sets up showdown for 1-5A title; Benton blasts...

The Airline Lady Vikings and Benton Lady Tigers won District 1-5A games Thursday.

Airline defeated Parkway 10-2 at Parkway and Benton blanked Byrd 16-0 in three innings at Byrd.

In another 1-5A game, Natchitoches Central defeated Southwood 17-0.

Airline (16-6, 6-0) and Natchitoches Central (19-3, 6-0) will play for the district championship Tuesday at 5:30 at Natchitoches.

At Parkway, Airline’s Elena Heng had two triples and two RBI. Aleena Duran went 2-for-3 with a double.

Ryan Hutchinson went 2-for-3. Haley Whiteside had a double. Taylor Anne Smith had two RBI.

Smith allowed four hits and struck out 14.

Parkway’s Hayleah Thornton went 2-for-3. Allanah Wilson had a double and two RBI.

The Lady Panthers dropped to 7-8 overall and 3-3 in district.

At Byrd, Ava Defee pitched a perfect three innings with five strikeouts.

Sophia Livers went 4-for-4 with a triple, three doubles and four RBI. Emersyn Disotell went 3-for-4 with a double and three RBI.

Olivia Livers had a double and three RBI. Ashley Promes had a double.

Benton improved to 11-11 overall and 3-3 in district.