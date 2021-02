Airline’s Raelin Chaffin pitched a perfect game as the Lady Vikings edged North DeSoto 1-0 Friday at Airline.

The LSU signee struck out 17 and also had one of the Lady Vikings’ three hits. Elena Heng and Paige Marshall had the other two. All three were singles.

Airline (2-0) scored the game’s only run in the bottom of the fourth.

Elsewhere, Haughton fell to Archbishop Hannan 15-1 in the Sterlington tournament. The Lady Bucs dropped to 1-2.