High school softball: Airline’s Heng shines in extra-innings loss to Pineville

Airline’s Elena Heng went 3-for-5 with a home run, double and two RBI in an 8-7, nine-inning loss to Pineville Saturday in the Holy Savior Menard tournament.

Natalie Sutton hit a grand slam home run to give the Lady Vikings a 4-0 lead in the bottom of the first.

Paige Marshall went 2-for-4 with a triple. Taylor Anne Smith went 2-for-4. Aleena Duran had a double.

Pineville improved to 20-7

Airline also fell to Alexandria 6-0. Heng had the Lady Vikings’ lone hit.

Alexandria improved to 20-7.

Airline (20-9) visits Choudrant Monday at 5.