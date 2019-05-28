High school softball: Assistant Brittany Gregg named head coach at Airline

Brittany Gregg, an assistant coach for four years, has been promoted to head softball coach at Airline.

Gregg replaces Regina Digilormo, who stepped down after the 2019 season to focus on her duties as head volleyball coach.

“So appreciate of what former AHS softball coaches, like coach (Tracy) Rambin and coach Digilormo, have done for our softball program and excited about what coach Gregg and staff are going to continue,” Airline athletic director Ronnie Coker said in a text message.

Gregg comes from a prominent softball family.

Her sister, Tiffany Wood, is the head coach at Calvary Baptist. She guided the Lady Cavs to the Class 2A state championship in 2016 and the Division III title in 2017.

Her father, Greg Frazier, is an assistant at Calvary and a former head coach at Southwood.

“It’s definitely part of the family tradition,” Gregg said. “My dad has been coaching at least 30 years now. My sister has been at Calvary for awhile. We were raised at the ballpark and just continue in that tradition.”

Gregg has a son, Kinsler, who just turned 1.

“My son is going to be raised at the ballpark as well,” she said.

Gregg is a 2008 graduate of Southwood. After graduating from LSUS, she began her teaching and coaching career at Greenacres Middle School in 2013.

After two years of teaching and coaching basketball and softball at Greenacres, she moved to Airline as an assistant softball and head swimming coach.

“I’m very excited,” Gregg said. “I’ve been with most of these girls since middle school and now through high school. Those seniors, I’ve been with them since their sixth-grade year.”

Gregg has helped Airline win three straight District 1-5A championships. Last season, the Lady Vikings went 28-4 and reached the Class 5A semifinals for the first time since 2007.

Airline loses four seniors that played a major role in the team’s success. But Gregg is looking forward to keeping the program at a high level.

“Those four seniors meant a lot to me, but we have four more this year that mean just as much and that are going to do a great job,” she said. “They’re all very eager and ready to go.”

Gregg and Airline will be hosting a youth clinic softball camp Thursday and Friday at the school from 8 a.m. to noon each day. Instruction will be provided by the Airline coaching staff and players. Cost is $50.