Wednesday, March 13, 2024

High school softball: Benton, Airline get District 1-5A victories

by Russell Hedges
The Benton Lady Tigers and Airline Lady Vikings won District 1-5A games Tuesday.

Benton defeated Captain Shreve 4-1 at Benton, and Airline downed Byrd 10-0 in five innings at Airline.

Elsewhere, Parkway fell to defending champion Natchitoches Central 12-8 at Parkway.

Natchitoches Central (8-9, 3-0) and Haughton (10-7, 3-0) are the only two teams in the district without a loss. They are scheduled to face off Thursday in Natchitoches at 5:30 with the district lead on the line.

At Benton, Ava Defee went the distance. She allowed five hits and struck out eight.

Emersyn Disotell went 2-for-4. Christina Gegg and Lainey Lafitte both had doubles.

Benton scored three runs in the first and added one in the seventh.

Captain Shreve dropped to 11-5 and 1-2. The Lady Tigers (9-4, 2-1) visit Parkway Thursday at 5:30.

At Airline, Aleena Duran allowed just two hits. She struck out six and walked only one.

Elena Heng went 3-for-3 with a home run and two RBI.

Paige Marshall went 2-for-2 with a double. Ryan Hutchinson went 2-for-3 with a double,

Kemora Guidry had a double. Haley Whiteside had three RBI.

Byrd dropped to 3-16 and 0-3. Airline (11-8, 1-2) hosts Captain Shreve Thursday at 5:30.

At Parkway, Haley Thornton went 3-for-4 with a double. Zoey Horn had two hits and two RBI.

Allanah Wilson had two hits, including a double. Madison Menard also had two hits.

Dakota Howard hit a solo home run.

The game was tied at 6 after two innings. Natchitoches Central scored two in the top of the fifth. The Lady Panthers answered with one in the bottom of the inning.

The Lady Chiefs added two in the sixth and two in the seventh.

Parkway dropped to 5-10.

