High school softball: Benton, Airline pick up victories

The Benton Lady Tigers and Airline Lady Vikings won games Thursday night.
Benton defeated North Webster 14-4 in five innings at Benton, and Airline downed Glenbrook 11-0 in five innings in Minden. Both teams improved to 2-0 on the young season.
At Benton, the Lady Tigers scored 10 runs in the first inning,
Christina Gegg went 2-for-2. Megan Risher had a triple.
Olivia Burns went the distance, striking out five. She also went 2-for-4 with four RBI.
At Glenbrook, Elena Heng went 2-for-3. Jina Baffuto went 2-for-4 with a double.
Paris Endris hit a home run. Emily Rachal, Taelor Smith and Aubrey Jeane all recorded hits.
Rachal got the win, striking out four.