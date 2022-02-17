Home Sports-Free High school softball: Benton, Airline pick up victories

The Benton Lady Tigers and Airline Lady Vikings won games Thursday night.

Benton defeated North Webster 14-4 in five innings at Benton, and Airline downed Glenbrook 11-0 in five innings in Minden. Both teams improved to 2-0 on the young season.

At Benton, the Lady Tigers scored 10 runs in the first inning,

Christina Gegg went 2-for-2. Megan Risher had a triple.

Olivia Burns went the distance, striking out five. She also went 2-for-4 with four RBI.

At Glenbrook, Elena Heng went 2-for-3. Jina Baffuto went 2-for-4 with a double.

Paris Endris hit a home run. Emily Rachal, Taelor Smith and Aubrey Jeane all recorded hits.

Rachal got the win, striking out four.

