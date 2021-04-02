High school softball: Benton, Airline post non-district victories

The Benton Lady Tigers and Airline Lady Vikings posted non-district victories Thursday.

Benton routed Northwood 13-1 at Northwood, and Airline defeated North DeSoto at Airline.

In another non-district contest, Parkway dropped a tough 10-9 decision to Montgomery on the road.

At Northwood, Christina Gegg went 3-for-3 with a double and as Benton evened its record at 11-11.

Kennedy LaPierre went 3-for-4 with a double. Sophia Livers had two hits, including a double.

Megan Risher had a double and two RBI. Laci Hedgepeth had three RBI.

Ava Defee allowed four hits in five innings and struck out nine.

At Airline, Kenzee Perry went 2-for-3 with a triple as Airline improved to 11-4.

Raelin Chaffin, Allison Watson, Jina Baffuto and Elena Heng alll had two hits,

Paris Endris hit a home run.

Chaffin and Alex Knowles combined for the win.

At Montgomery, Parkway fell to 7-12 with the one-run loss.

NOTE: The above report is based on information on teams’ GameChanger accounts and provided by coaches.