High school softball: Benton, Airline post non-district victories

The Benton Lady Tigers and Airline Lady Vikings posted non-district victories Thursday.
Benton routed Northwood 13-1 at Northwood, and Airline defeated North DeSoto at Airline.
In another non-district contest, Parkway dropped a tough 10-9 decision to Montgomery on the road.
At Northwood, Christina Gegg went 3-for-3 with a double and as Benton evened its record at 11-11.
Kennedy LaPierre went 3-for-4 with a double. Sophia Livers had two hits, including a double.
Megan Risher had a double and two RBI. Laci Hedgepeth had three RBI.
Ava Defee allowed four hits in five innings and struck out nine.
At Airline, Kenzee Perry went 2-for-3 with a triple as Airline improved to 11-4.
Raelin Chaffin, Allison Watson, Jina Baffuto and Elena Heng alll had two hits,
Paris Endris hit a home run.
Chaffin and Alex Knowles combined for the win.
At Montgomery, Parkway fell to 7-12 with the one-run loss.
NOTE: The above report is based on information on teams’ GameChanger accounts and provided by coaches.