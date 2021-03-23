High school softball: Benton downs Captain Shreve

The Benton Lady Tigers defeated Captain Shreve 5-1 in a District 1-5A game Tuesday at Benton.

In other 1-5A games, Airline fell to Natchitoches Central 9-1 in Natchitoches, and Byrd downed Southwood 11-7 at Southwood.

The Haughton-Parkway game was postponed because of wet grounds at Parkway. It has been rescheduled for Wednesday at 5:30 p.m.

With Airline’s loss, Haughton (10-5, 3-0) is the only team without a district loss. Parkway (6-6, 3-1), Airline (9-4, 3-1) and Natchitoches Central (11-5, 4-1) all have one.

At Benton, Ava Defee pitched a three-hitter with 11 strikeouts.

The Lady Tigers (6-10, 3-2) made the most of four hits and aggressive baserunning. They also took advantage of six Shreve errors.

Sophia Livers had a two-run double with two outs in the bottom of the sixth to give Benton the 5-1 lead.

The Lady Tigers also scored two in the fourth with two outs. Kate Boltinghouse and Livers both stole home.

Benton scored one in the third. Livers’ sacrifice bunt brought Kennedy LaPierre home.

Shreve dropped to 5-14 and 1-4.

Benton is scheduled to host Parkway at 5:30 Thursday. Airline is scheduled to host Southwood (10-9, 0-5) at 6.

On Monday, Plain Dealing swept a doubleheader against Bossier 13-10 and 12-3 at Bossier’s field at Rusheon.