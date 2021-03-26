High school softball: Benton downs Parkway as District 1-5A race tightens

The Benton Lady Tigers downed the Parkway Lady Panthers 11-1 as the race for the District 1-5A title tightened Thursday.

Haughton suffered its first district loss, falling to Natchitoches Central 15-4 at home.

Airline’s home game against Southwood was postponed and rescheduled for April 8 at 6 p.m.

In the other 1-5A game, Captain Shreve defeated Byrd 7-2 at Shreve.

Natchitoches Central (12-5, 5-1), Haughton (11-6, 4-1) and Airline (9-4, 3-1) are tied for first in the loss column. Benton (7-10, 4-2) is one game back.

At Benton, Lady Tigers pitcher Ava Defee allowed just two hits in the five-inning game. She struck out 11 and walked two.

Piper Stephens went 2-for-3. Christina Gegg had a triple and two RBI. Megan Risher, Olivia Burns and Marissa Schoth all had two RBI.

Benton scored one run in the first then pulled away in the second with seven.

At Haughton, the Lady Bucs’ Averi Phillips, Madison Trujillo and Brooklynn Bockhaus all hit home runs.

Bockhaus and Trujillo had two hits each. Phillips had two RBI.

The Lady Chiefs had 13 hits, including two home runs. The Lady Bucs also hurt themselves with errors and walks.

