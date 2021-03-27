High school softball: Benton, Haughton win games in tournaments; Haughton’s Bockhaus sets school single-season home run record

The Benton Lady Tigers and Haughton Lady Bucs picked up wins in tournaments Friday.

Benton defeated University Academy 22-17 in the Calvary Baptist tournament.

Haughton split games in the Cedar Creek tournament, defeating Cedar Creek 16-14 and falling to Forest 8-7 in eight innings.

Sophia Livers went 4-for-6 with a triple, double and six RBI as Benton improved to 8-10.

Kennedy LaPierre went 4-for-4 with a double. Christina Gegg also had four hits, including a home run, and three RBI.

Marissa Schoth went 3-for-4 with a triple and four RBI.

Megan Risher, Olivia Burns, Kate Boltinghouse and Piper Stephens all had two hits.

Stephens had a double and two RBI. Risher also had a double.

Reagan Jorstad went 4-for-5 in Haughton’s victory over Cedar Creek.

Brooklynn Bockhaus, Chloe Stanfield and Ariana Matthews had three hits apiece.

Bockhaus hit her 13th home run of the season, breaking Anna Dies’ school single-season record. She also had a double and three RBI, giving her 46 on the season.

Stanfield had a home run and double. Matthews had two doubles.

Madison Trujillo went 2-for-3 with a home run and two RBI. Averi Phillips hit a three-run home run in the fourth and finished with four RBI.

Sara White had a double.

Haughton (12-7) trailed 13-12 after five innings then took the lead for good with four runs in the top of the sixth.

Bockhaus went 3-for-5 with two RBI against Forest. Stanfield went 2-for-3 with a home run and three RBI.

Phillips had two hits, including a double. Matthews also had a double.

Forest scored five in the top of the fifth to take a 7-5 lead. Haughton tied it with two in the bottom half of the inning.

Forest scored the go-ahead run in the top of the eighth.

NOTE: The above report is based on information on teams’ GameChanger accounts.