High school softball: Benton, Haughton win

The Benton Lady Tigers and Haughton Lady Bucs posted victories Friday.

A day after losing a 10-9 heartbreaker to Haughton, Benton defeated Ouachita Christian by the same score in the Ouachita Parish tournament.

In a non-tournament game, Haughton downed Evangel Christian 8-5 at Evangel.

Olivia Burns went 2-for-4 with a home run and four RBI as Benton improved to 4-6.

Laci Hedgepeth had two doubles in three at-bats and two RBI. Ava Defee went 2-for-3 with a double and two RBI.

Sophia Livers hit a solo home run. Kennedy LaPierre had a triple.

Defee allowed six hits in five innings and struck out seven,

Benton scored six runs in the bottom of the fifth after Ouachita Christian scored four in the top of the inning to take a 7-2 lead.

The Lady Tigers scored two more in the sixth. The Lady Eagles got within one in the top of the seventh with one out. But Defee closed the door with consecutive strikeouts. Ouachita Christian had a runner on third with two outs.

At Evangel, Haughton (9-4) rallied from a 5-0 deficit, scoring all eight runs over the final three innings.

Briley Leblanc went 4-for-4. Brooklynn Bockhaus went 3-for-4 with a triple and two RBI.

Ariana Matthews had two hits.

Chloe Stanfield had two RBI.

Macey Schut went the distance for the win.

NOTE: The above report is based on information on teams’ GameChanger accounts.