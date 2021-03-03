High school softball: Benton opens 1-5A play with win over Byrd

The Benton Lady Tigers opened District 1-5A play Tuesday with an 18-9 victory over Byrd at Byrd.

The Lady Tigers (1-2) had 23 hits.

Megan Risher went 4-for-5 with a home run, triple and three RBI.

Sophia Livers went 3-for-5 with a home run, double and three RBI. Ava Defee had three hits, including a double, and two RBI.

Christina Gegg, Meaux Carroll (double), Kennedy LaPierre (double), Laci Hedgepeth (double), Harlie Erickson (triple) and Olivia Burns (2 doubles) all had two hits.

Taylor Gonzalez had a double. Gonzalez, Defee and Burns combined for the win.