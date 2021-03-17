High school softball: Benton rallies but comes up a run short against Stanley

The Benton Lady Tigers suffered a tough 12-11 loss to Stanley on Tuesday at Benton.

Trailing 10-5 going into the bottom of the fifth, the Lady Tigers scored four to get within 10-9.

Stanley scored one in the top of the sixth before Benton answered with two in the bottom of the inning to tie it. The Lady Panthers scored the go-ahead run in the seventh on a two-out single. Benton left runners stranded at second and third in the bottom of the inning.

Benton dropped to 5-9. Four of the Lady Tigers’ last six games have been decided by one run. Stanley improved to 10-4.

Eight Benton players combined for 14 hits.

Sophia Livers went 3-for-3 with a double. Olivia Burns went 2-for-4 with a double and three RBI. Marissa Schoth went 2-for-3 with a triple, double and two RBI.

Megan Risher had two doubles and walked twice. Laci Hedgepeth had two hits.