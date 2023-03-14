High school softball: Benton routs Shreve in 1-5A game; Airline gets non-district victory

High school softball: Benton routs Shreve in 1-5A game; Airline gets non-district...

The Benton Lady Tigers defeated Captain Shreve 18-6 in a District 1-5A game Tuesday at Shreve.

In another 1-5A game, Parkway fell to Natchitoches Central 6-0 in Natchitoches.

In a non-district game, Airline blanked D’Arbonne Woods 12-0 in five innings at Airline.

At Shreve, Benton led 5-2 after two innings then scored eight in the third and five in the fourth,

Sophia Livers went 4-for-5 with a double and two RBI.

Emersyn Disotell went 3-for-5 with a home run, double and five RBI.

Olivia Livers hit a three-run homer. Ava Defee struck out six.

Benton (8-8, 1-2) is scheduled to host Parkway Thursday at 5:30.

At Natchitoches Central, Lady Chiefs ace Maddie Robinson pitched a one-hitter with 17 strikeouts.

Parkway dropped to 6-3 overall and 2-1 in district. Natchitoches Central, which has won seven in a row, improved to 13-3 and 3-0.

At Airline, Taylor Anne Smith struck out nine.

Elena Heng went 3-for-4 with a triple and four RBI. Paige Marshall went 2-for-3 with a double. Lindsey Marcinkus went 2-for-3 with two RBI.

Airline (11-6) visits Captain Shreve Wednesday at 5:30.