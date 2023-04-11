High school softball: Benton smacks four home runs in win over Calvary; Plain Dealing wins

High school softball: Benton smacks four home runs in win over Calvary;...

The Benton Lady Tigers and Plain Dealing Lady Lions posted victories Tuesday.

Benton defeated Calvary Baptist, No. 1 in the select Division III power ratings, 11-6, at Calvary, and Plain Dealing swept a doubleheader against Green Oaks, 14-2 and 19-7, at Green Oaks.

Elsewhere, Airline fell to West Ouachita 3-2 at West Ouachita.

At Calvary, Benton smacked four home runs.

Sophia Livers went 3-for-4 with a home run, double and four RBI. Lainey Lafitte went 2-for-4 with a home run, double and three RBI.

Emersyn Disotell went 2-for-4. Ashley Promes gave the Lady Tigers a 2-0 lead with a home run with two outs in the first.

Meaux Carroll had a solo home run. Ava Defee went the distance for the win.

Benton (15-15) is No. 23 in the non-select Division I power ratings, according to GeauxPreps.com. The top 26 teams in the final power ratings make the playoffs.

Calvary fell to 22-10.

At West Ouachita, the host team scored all three of its runs in the first inning.

Airline scored one in the third and added another in the fifth. The Lady Vikings stranded a runner at second in the sixth and went down in order in the seventh.

Elena Heng and Paige Marshall both doubled. Emily Rachal allowed only three hits after the first inning. She struck out six and walked only one.

Airline (21-10) was No. 12 in the non-select Division I power ratings before the game and will host a first-round playoff game.

West Ouachita (22-8) was No. 8 in the Division I ratings.

At Green Oaks, Plain Dealing improved to 7-9 with the victory.

The Lady Lions close the regular season Wednesday at 4 p.m. at Jonesboro-Hodge.

Plain Dealing is No. 19 in the non-select Division IV power ratings before the victories and will be on the road in the first round of the playoffs.