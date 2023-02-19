High school softball: Benton splits four games in Carthage, Texas, tournament

Benton won twice and suffered two one-run losses in a tournament in Carthage, Texas.

The Lady Tigers defeated Harleton 8-2 and Harmony 14-0 and lost to Pleasant Grove 4-3 in extra innings and West Rusk 4-3.

Winning pitcher Olivia Burns went 2-for-2 with a triple and four RBI against Harleton.

Sophia Livers and Dylan Defee had two hits each. Meaux Carroll had a triple.

Olivia Livers went 2-for-3 against Harmony. Carroll had a triple, and Burns had a double.

Ashley Promes pitched a no-hitter with five strikeouts.

Christina Gegg went 2-for-3 against Pleasant Grove. Sophia Livers had a double.